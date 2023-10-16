Sixteen (16) thugs affiliated with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who were arrested for attacking the offices of United Television (UTV) on Saturday, October 7, 2023, have been convicted and fined Ghc200 each by the Achimota Magistrate Court.

The men were charged with conspiracy to commit crime and rioting. They pleaded guilty to the charges and were subsequently convicted by the court.

On Saturday, October 7, while the station’s prime-time entertainment show, ‘United Showbiz’ was ongoing, the thugs stormed the studio of UTV, disrupted the live programme, and proceeded to threaten to assault the host and her guests.

It later emerged that the thugs were led by the Klottey Korle Youth Organizer of the NPP, allegedly under the orders of Ernest Owusu Bempah, a Deputy Director of Communications and other leading figures of the ruling party.