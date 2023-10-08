On a crisp autumn night in London, the Royal Regency was transformed into a glittering palace of music, as the Ghana Music Awards UK celebrated the best and brightest of Ghanaian talent on Saturday, October 7, 2023.

Iconic Ghanaian Reggae, Dancehall/Afrobeats artist Shatta Wale won the prestigious Artist of the Year award. He beat out a strong field of nominees, including Black Sherif, Piesie Esther, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, and King Promise.

He also won the Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year award beating stiff competition from Epixode, and Stonebwoy.

In recent years, the multiple-award-winning musician has made a concerted effort to expand his international reach.