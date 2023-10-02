The leadership of the Abossey Okai Spare Part Dealers Association has issued a two-week ultimatum to the government to reconsider its approach towards the VAT compliance policy by the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

The association’s ultimatum comes after the GRA released a statement on its compliance and invigilation exercise.

In the statement, the GRA said it would be intensifying its compliance and invigilation activities, including the deployment of more staff to markets and other business centres.

The Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association has voiced its concerns and frustrations with the GRA’s compliance policy, urging the government to intervene immediately.

In an interview with Citi News, the financial secretary of the association, Samuel Omari, stated that if the government doesn’t alter its decision within the given two-week period, they will embark on a nationwide protest.

“We had an engagement with the GRA at the AMA hall two weeks ago, and we were thinking they would give us the opportunity to tell them that their compliance policy was not going to help us, but they didn’t give us the opportunity. They only told us that they were implementers of the law and that if we had any grievances, we should channel them to Parliament,” Omari said.

“It is disrespectful to have GRA officials come to our shops after our engagement with them, and so we are going to stage a huge demonstration to send a strong signal to the government and the GRA commissioner-general that that compliance approach is neither here nor there.”