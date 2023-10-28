Palgrave Boakye-Danquah, a government spokesperson on governance and security, has lauded the government’s ongoing relief efforts for people affected by the Akosombo Dam spillage.

On The Big Issue on Citi FM and Citi TV, Mr. Boakye-Danquah said the Akufo-Addo-led government is committed to prioritizing relief efforts for the affected people.

“The government of President Akufo-Addo is ensuring that we are prioritizing the people who have been displaced, and that is the goal of government. It was on the Cabinet’s agenda. You cannot dispute that this is a priority of the government; it is a priority of the nation, which is why we are discussing it. What more could President Akufo-Addo have done than to go onsite? He did not sit in the laurels of the Seat of Government in Accra to deliver a State of the Nation Address. He went there, and that is what leadership is about.”

He further disclosed that the government is engaging with the relevant authorities to ensure that appropriate measures are adopted to lessen the plight of the affected people.

“When you have such chaos and such a disaster, it disrupts a number of activities, such as schools and healthcare. The government has begun engaging various ministries, and the Ministry of Education has already come into the environment and engaged with the students to see what alternatives can be put in place. But this is a major disaster, and it will take a bit more time for the entire team to reconstruct what the plan will be. The committee set up by the President is working to ensure that.”