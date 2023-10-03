The Deputy British High Commissioner to Ghana, His Excellency Keith McMahon, has urged the 2023 graduating class of Lancaster University to apply the skills they acquired in addressing critical global challenges.

This re-echoes calls by the United Nations in its recent progress report on the Sustainable Development Goals for countries to double their efforts to bridge the existing gaps.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, the diplomat highlighted the need for the graduates to position themselves as agents of change in society.

“You have navigated the challenges of your academic pursuit. Your hard work, determination, and resilience have brought you to this moment. However, today is not just about looking back at your accomplishments but also looking forward to the endless possibilities that await you. Your degrees are powerful tools that open doors to new opportunities and a foundation upon which you will build a future. You are the architects of your destiny and you have the power to shape a better world. Seek opportunities to learn from diverse perspectives and use your knowledge to address the pressing challenges of our time.”

In his address, the Provost of the University, Dr Emmanuel Arthur, underscored the school’s principles of embracing persons of all backgrounds and its drive to champion inclusivity.

“This is a university that embraces persons of all backgrounds and gives opportunities to all and sundry. The amazing accomplishments of our students are the reason we have emerged as the university that answers to the need of the 21st century tertiary student.”

The congregation, which brought together top managers of Lancaster University Ghana and other relevant stakeholders in the educational sector, also awarded some students for their outstanding academic performances with the “Chancellor’s Medal.”

Namely: Ruquaiya Shuaibu, BSc (Hons) Computer Science; David Bereibo Bristol-Alagbariya, LLB Honors (Law); Stephanie Asare-Kodua, Honors in Economics and International Relations, among others.

Lancaster University Ghana is a branch campus of Lancaster University, United Kingdom.

The University offers an excellent opportunity for students in Africa to study in a prestigious UK Degree in Ghana, allowing students from across West Africa to earn a British qualification closer to home.

The school has since its establishment in 2013 produced leaders for global advancement.