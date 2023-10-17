The Assemblies of God, Ghana has pledged GH¢20,000 and essential relief items for individuals impacted by the Akosombo and Kpong dams spillage.

The Volta River Authority (VRA) commenced the controlled water spillage from the Akosombo and Kpong dams on September 15, 2023, due to a consistent rise in the inflow pattern and water level of the Akosombo reservoir.

Over 12,000 people in South Tongu, North Tongu, Central Tongu, Asuogyaman, and neighbouring communities have been displaced by the spillage.

Announcing the church’s contribution at a press conference in Accra on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, the General Superintendent of Assemblies of God, Ghana, Reverend Dr. Stephen Wengam, said that the church decided to support the victims because the government alone cannot shoulder the burden of alleviating their plight.

“The stark reality is that the government and government agencies alone cannot shoulder the huge burden of bringing the requisite relief and hope to the hopeless victims of this untold disaster,” Dr. Wengam said. “This is the time, therefore, for Ghanaians of all social backgrounds, financial standing, political affiliations, and ethnic extractions to rally to the aid of the suffering fathers, mothers, and children. Corporate Ghana and other benevolent bodies must also identify themselves with humanitarian efforts, while counsellors and psychologists do their bits.”

“As a religious organization born in prayer and rooted in the power of prayer, Assemblies of God, Ghana urges other faith-based groups to join in tenacious prayers for divine intervention in the flood disaster,” Dr. Wengam continued. “On our part, the Assemblies of God, Ghana will donate GH¢20,000 and other relief items to help alleviate the plight of the victims.”