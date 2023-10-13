The Head of Legal Affairs of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe has denied claims that Minority Leader, Cassiel Ato Forson, has applied for a plea bargain in the ongoing €2.3 million ambulance case against him.

Dr. Forson’s legal representative on Citi Prime News described the claims as “false and lies from the pit of hell” and called on the general public to disregard them.

“Let me say this with all the vehemence required, Cassiel Ato Forson has not applied either to the court or the Attorney General for a plea bargain. Any claim that he has put in a request for a plea bargain is completely false and a lie from the pit of hell.”

He explained that it was rather the third accused in the person of Richard Dzakpa who applied for a plea bargain and that Mr. Forson’s legal team has made it clear to the Attorney General that they will not go the way of Mr. Dzakpa because the case does not include conspiracy charges and so Mr. Dzakpa must be treated as a lone party that is applying for a plea bargain.

“The third accused person, in the person of Richard Dzakpa formally applied to the court for a plea bargain and the Office of the Attorney General reached out to us to know whether we are opposed or have any objection to Mr. Dzakpa entering into a plea bargain and we indicated out to them that there is no conspiracy charge and so everybody is on his own and so if Mr Dzakpa wants a plea, we don’t care.”