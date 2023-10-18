The Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference has initiated an impact assessment of the recent floods resulting from the second-stage spillage of the Akosombo and Kpong dams.

The objective is to determine the extent of the damage and identify measures to aid flood victims. The assessment team is currently on the ground and will soon provide a detailed report to the Conference for further action.

President of the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference, Most Rev. Mathew Kwasi Gyamfi, in an interview with Citi News indicated a team is on the ground to assess the situation.

“Our Office and the section that is in charge of such disasters is Caritas. Caritas has already been in the region with Bishop Kumordji who happens to be in charge of Caritas for us to have first-hand information on what the situation is and then to know what help the Church will send there. We want to be able to respond appropriately by touching on the needs of the people.”

Meanwhile, the Archbishop of Accra, Most Rev. John Bonaventure Kwofie, released a communiqué appealing for relief items for victims of the disaster.

“My dear brothers and sisters, the Volta River spillage has flooded Mepe, parts of Vume and Asutuare and other towns along the River and has left the people displaced. Several houses and the Church at Mepe, for example, are submerged. I’m appealing to all Christ’s faithful to support them with clothes and relief items,” the communiqué read in part.

The Volta River Authority (VRA) began controlled spillage at the Akosombo and Kpong dams, both in the Eastern Region, from September 15, 2023, due to excess water in both reservoirs from appreciable levels of rainfall.

According to the VRA, the water level in the reservoir has reached its safe operating level, necessitating the release of water to make room to accommodate incoming flows. The spillage has led to evacuations in many communities in the north, south, and Central Tongu districts of the Volta Region.

While the current inflow to the reservoir is at 400,000 cubic feet of water per second, the authority states that they are spilling about 183,000 cubic feet of water, and they cannot ascertain when the spilling exercise will be over. The spillage has impacted the GRIDCo sub-station in Fievie, Sogakope, leading to its shutdown. This has resulted in power outages affecting public installations, including hospitals in Sogakope and Adidome, putting the lives of patients in danger.

Former President John Dramani Mahama has called on the Volta River Authority (VRA) to expedite efforts to support residents in communities along the Volta River affected by the spillage from the Akosombo Dam. Mr. Mahama visited parts of Sogakope and Sokpoe to assess the impact of the spillage and to meet with affected communities and facilities.

Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on October 16, was joined by members of the Inter-Ministerial Committee set up by the government to help address the havoc caused downstream by the Akosombo Dam spillage and provide relief to those affected.