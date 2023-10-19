The management of Citi FM and Citi TV on Thursday, October 19, 2023, started donating relief items to persons affected by the spillage of the Akosombo Dam.

The donations were collected from corporate organizations and individuals in response to the campaign by Citi FM and Citi TV, aimed at raising funds and essential relief items for the affected residents.

The team donated essential items including mattresses, mosquito nets, water, canned food, utensils, toiletries among others to residents in the Tokpo community.

Bernard Avle, General Manager for Citi FM and TV, who was with the team, indicated that another batch of relief items would be transported to other affected areas on Saturday, October 21, 2023.

Mr. Avle told Citi News that the primary objective of the initiative is to ensure residents get a helping hand in these trying times.

“The people are going to be here for at least the next month, so we distributed food to make their temporary stay habitable. This is just the tip of the iceberg of the massive dislocation that has happened to many people. This is just the beginning of a very long haul, and it is going to be a busy weekend for us as we move into the communities.”

“Some have said that they are in dire need of bedding because people are sleeping on the floor, and they don’t have windows, so we are thinking about how to put nets on the building. The assemblyman said if they get mosquito nets on the building, at least the mosquito issues will be dealt with.”

Several communities in the Volta Region are currently underwater following the spillage of the Akosombo dam by the Volta River Authority (VRA) in response to the rising level of water trapped by the dam.

Displaced residents have been camped in different places for the time being due to the devastation caused by the flood.

Essential supplies had been a challenge for those displaced by the flood water.

Management of Citi FM/Citi TV began a campaign on Monday, October 16, 2023, dubbed #Relief4LowerVolta to collect relief items for the affected victims.

Corporate Ghana and individuals touched by the relentless campaign have supported in cash and in-kind towards the campaign.