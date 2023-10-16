Citi FM/Citi TV, a prominent radio and television station in Accra, is embarking on a crucial campaign to collect relief items for the victims affected by the Akosombo Dam spillage.

The spillage, which commenced on September 15, 2023, has resulted in the displacement of thousands and substantial property damage.

According to the Deputy Director of the Ghana Health Service in the Volta Region, Senanu Dzokoto, at least 12,000 people have been displaced. Shockingly, at least 25 percent of the town of Mepe in the Volta Region now lies submerged beneath the relentless waters.

Citi FM/Citi TV earnestly calls upon the general public to contribute essential items, including food, water, clothing, toiletries, mattresses, and blankets, to provide much-needed support to those affected by this calamity.

How to donate

For your convenience, Citi FM has established a dedicated collection point at its Adabraka office in Accra.

Additionally, you can make monetary contributions via MoMo number: 0550900006 (Omni Media), with reference to “Flood support.”

This campaign exemplifies Citi FM/Citi TV’s unwavering commitment to social responsibility, underpinned by a longstanding tradition of aiding communities in distress.

The station extends a heartfelt appeal to all Ghanaians and corporate organizations to join hands in support of this noble cause.

Moreover, the international community, including relief agencies and organizations, is also invited to support with relief items and cash donations. Your assistance can further amplify the relief efforts and provide essential aid to those in dire need.

In the words of Richard Sky, Co-host of the Citi Breakfast Show on Citi FM, “Let’s come together as a community, hand in hand, to be the beacon of hope that our fellow citizens desperately need. Your donations can make a world of difference, and for those who can, let’s not just send aid; let’s be there in person, extending a helping hand to the affected areas. Together, we can turn the tide of this crisis and show the strength of our unity.”

About the Akosombo Dam

The Akosombo Dam stands as Ghana’s largest hydroelectric power plant, nestled on the Volta River in the Eastern Region. Constructed in the 1960s, its primary purpose is to supply electricity to the nation.

The periodic spillage of the Akosombo Dam is a critical safety measure, enacted when the water level in the reservoir rises to precarious levels. This release is indispensable to prevent the dam from overflowing and causing catastrophic damage.

Nevertheless, the consequences of the spillage, including flooding and the displacement of downstream communities, are the present challenges faced by our fellow citizens.

Your compassionate support can make a significant difference in their lives during this trying time.