President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has made a passionate appeal to the Commonwealth of Nations to join calls for the release of Nigerien President, Mohamed Bazoum.

On July 27, soldiers, primarily from the presidential guard, seized Niger’s President Mohamed Bazoum, leading to the dissolution of the constitution, suspension of all institutions, and the closure of the nation’s borders.

President Akufo-Addo bemoaned the recent coups on the African continent and the threats such coups pose to peace and economic stability.

Speaking at the 66th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference in Accra, Nana Akufo-Addo said that MPs must be agents of democracy.

He also said that democracy in Africa is currently under attack following the unconstitutional change of government.

“The Commonwealth Parliamentary Association, indeed, the Commonwealth itself should join ECOWAS and the African Union in demanding the immediate unconditional release from unjustifiable detention of the democratically elected president of the Republic of Niger, His Excellency Mohamed Bazoum.”

“Democracy and the stability that generally accompanies democratic governments are essential for the future prosperity of the African continent.”

President Mohamed Bazoum remains in the custody of the former presidential guard.