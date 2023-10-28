Frontiers Health Services (FHS) has refuted claims of corruption regarding the COVID-19 testing project it was put in charge of at the Airport.

This follows allegations by the Member of Parliament (MP) for the North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, that FHS was involved in some alleged corrupt activities while it undertook the COVID-19 testing project.

FHS responded in a rejoinder, saying: “Following the recent media publication of spurious, mischievous, and false allegations of wrongdoing said to have been raised by one Okudzeto Ablakwa against Frontiers Healthcare Services (“FHS”) for its unblemished, valuable, and enriching administration of the Airport Covid-19 testing project, FHS, by this rejoinder, hereby debunks and rejects these allegations in its entirety as baseless, unsubstantiated and a malicious fabrication concocted and propagated by persons whose sole agenda is the promotion of their political interests and self-aggrandizement.”

“It is rather unfortunate that what ought to be hailed as one of the greatest achievements of our nation during the Covid-19 pandemic, has been wrought with negative media onslaught owing to the current politically polarized nature of our dear nation.”

FHS said it believed that the considerable efforts it made to keep Ghana safe in a particularly testing time for global health through the challenge posed by the COVID-19 pandemic was appreciated by the vast majority of Ghanaians.

“This is exemplified by the high praise for the hundreds of young men and women who risked their lives in joining the fight at the cutting-edge of the pandemic-battlefront, on a daily basis, to keep our homeland safe and to protect lives and properties,” it added.

As such, FHS underscored that those who had alleged that the company was involved in corrupt activities must bow their heads in shame.

The company further stated: “This fellow by whatever name he is called has done a huge disservice to those who benefitted from the project; those whose lives were saved by the preventive action of comprehensive the testing mechanism and processes, and for the nation of Ghana as a whole. Casting the heroes of this venture as villains does nothing to stain a sterling and important contribution to Ghana’s enviable Covid-19 prevention measures acclaimed throughout the world as being magnificently, a huge success.”

“May we learn to celebrate our heroes. As the Akan adage goes, “se nipa ye adie a, o se ayeyi. Se wu enyi na ye a, men sei ni din”. To wit, “If someone does good, he deserves to be praised. If you won’t praise him/her, at least, don’t spoil their name.”

