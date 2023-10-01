Management of the Eastern Regional Hospital in Koforidua has made a passionate appeal to the government to resume work on its new hospital.

The hospital appealed to the Minister of Health and the Director-General of Ghana Health Services to use their high offices and influence to get the contractor working on the construction of the new Eastern Regional Hospital on the Akwadum road to return to the site and complete the project, since work has stalled for some months now.



The Medical Superintendent of the Hospital, Dr. Akro Akoto Ampaw, who made this call during the official handing over of a Multipurpose Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and mother’s hostel to the hospital by the Nkosuohene of Kwahu-Nkwatia, Nana Owiredu Wadie I, in Koforidua, appealed for the project to be completed on time to enable health professionals to deliver quality healthcare to all Ghanaians.

“To remind the regional minister, the minister of health, and the director-general of the stalled project of the Eastern Regional Hospital that is under construction, we were expecting that by the end of the year, we would have moved into that new structure, but work has stalled,” he said.

“We ask that work begins so that we can deliver quality healthcare, as a mark of what we have always had in the Eastern Regional Hospital,” he noted.