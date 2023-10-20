Senior Staff Union Branch of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) project office has donated GH¢12,000 to Citi FM/Citi TV’s relief support campaign for victims affected by the Akosombo dam spillage in the Lower Volta.

The union also donated 40 gallons of hand sanitisers and 1500 bottles of water, aimed at assisting Citi FM’s management in attending to the victims’ various needs as a temporary measure.

While presenting the items to Citi FM/Citi TV, the union also assured that it would offer professional services in restoring electricity services to the affected homes when the water recedes. The union members also commiserated with the victims.

The General Manager of ECG Projects Office SSU was accompanied by the chair, secretary, first trustee, and the youth representative of the Division to make the donation on behalf of all the members of ECG Projects Office SSU.

The host of the ‘brunch in the Citi’, Chantel Anombase, received the items on behalf of Citi FM/Citi TV.

Several companies and individuals have also donated cash and items to support Citi FM/Citi TV’s relief campaign.

Meanwhile, KFC Ghana will support the initiative by presenting 1000 packed meals to the victims on Saturday, October 21, 2023, as part of the donation spearheaded by Citi TV and Citi FM.