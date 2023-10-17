As part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Engen Ghana Limited organised a free breast cancer screening exercise for residents of Tema in the Greater Accra Region.

Over a hundred people in the metropolis took part in the exercise, which the company believes will help spread awareness about the condition and encourage members of the public to get checked regularly.

The event was done in collaboration with the Sinel Specialist Hospital, whose medical practitioners conducted the checks.

The Managing Director of Engen, Mr Brent Nartey noted the company’s delight at its return to Tema where their first service station was set up 25 years ago, for such an important programme.

“As Engen Ghana celebrates 25 years of Dynamism, Resilience and Sustainable Growth, we deem it right that our free breast cancer screening takes place at the place where it all began. Our Service Station at Meridian Tema was the first to be set up when Engen Ghana commenced operations in Ghana a quarter of a century ago,” he said.

He added that the free breast exams were just a continuation of the company’s commitment to spreading breast cancer awareness and ensuring people living with the condition are able to detect it as early as possible in order to get treated and live long, successful lives.

“We gather here not only to commemorate Breast Cancer Awareness Month but also to celebrate the strength and resilience of breast cancer survivors and our efforts to make early detection a major pillar in the fight against breast cancer.

“Breast cancer is a battle that no one should have to fight alone and at Engen Ghana, we will continue to renew our yearly commitment to breast cancer awareness, and early detection and partner with organizations such as Embrace Society that support warriors like Joyce who is here with us today,” he said.

A breast cancer survivor from Embrace Ghana, Joyce Baah-Larbi, who underwent a mastectomy, urged Ghanaians to undergo regular checks in order to detect the cancer early enough to get treated.

“It’s better to live with one breast or without one and take care of my children than to have died and left them. Keep a good eye on your health, particularly your breasts. Early detection could save your life,” she said.

The Member of Parliament for Tema Central, Yves Nii Noi Hanson-Nortey who graced the screening, praised the team at Engen Ghana Limited for the initiative and insisted that men, as well as women, get checked for breast cancer.

He added that educating a wider group of people about how to detect the cancer could help save more lives.

“The whole idea is to mobilise people, create awareness and get them to come and get screened. If breast cancer is detected early, treated early, and treated well it won’t kill. It doesn’t affect only women, it affects men as well. Therefore if we use this medium to propagate awareness, we’ll be able to attract not only women but men as well. This kind of CSR is what we are always looking for.”

Participants in the screening were also educated on self-check methods, symptoms and treatments for breast cancer by the team from Embrace Ghana.

About Engen Ghana Limited

Engen Ghana Limited are specialists in the supply of refined petroleum products and other downstream-related activities. Engen Ghana currently operates over 50 service stations across the country and services over 50 commercial customers.

The company’s ambition is to inject greater dynamism into the country’s downstream sector, offering their customers the best in service and quality products.

Engen Ghana Limited (EGL) was acquired by Mocoh Ghana Limited in March 2019. The company is majority Ghanaian-owned and part-held by the Mocoh Group.

The Mocoh Group, headquartered in Geneva, has been trading and supplying progressive energy solutions across the African continent and beyond for 23 years.

Licensed by the National Petroleum Authority, Engen Ghana began operating in 1998 and has enjoyed continuous growth both in our retail and commercial activities since.