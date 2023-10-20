Renowned pharmaceutical company, Ernest Chemist, has presented drugs valued at GH¢50,000 to the Citi FM/Citi TV relief campaign, designed to provide aid to individuals and families displaced by the destructive flood caused by the Akosombo Dam spillage.

The spillage of the Akosombo Dam has unleashed widespread flooding, causing distress and displacing numerous residents from their homes.

The resultant humanitarian crisis prompted a swift response from Ernest Chemist, who recognized the immediate need for medical assistance in the affected areas.

Clement Atagra, Head of Marketing and Communications at Ernest Chemist noted “We’ve been monitoring the situation in the Volta region, part of the Eastern region and the Greater Accra region, and we know what is going on there.”

“And through the effort that Citi FM is putting in place and as a relevant social actor in this place, we saw that we should come on board to provide our support. So we have mobilized and have been able to put together some medication. Very essential medication for this purpose.”

“So we are talking about 131 cartons of medications, we have ORS, we have paracetamol, we have some disinfectants, and all the other things that you will need for this purpose… In short, we are supporting the initiative to make lives better.”

Also, Petra Trust Company Limited, a corporate pension trustee specializing in management and administration presented GH¢20,000 towards the cause and pledged its continued support,

“We will be glad to support the housing initiative too. We are into housing now. We are very passionate about getting people permanent homes,” Head of Business and Strategic Initiative, Derrick Caleb Lartey added.

Enterprise Life Assurance Company Limited also donated bags of rice, sugar, beans, maize, gari, boxes of oil, mosquito nets, blankets, toilet rolls, bathing soaps, and student mattresses as its phase one presentation to the victims.

Head of Communications at Enterprise Life, Phyllis Wood Nartey assured the affected victims that “Our hearts, thoughts and prayers are with them,” stressing that the donation was only the first phase and that the company was open to doing more.

EcoCapital Investment Limited, a fund management company also donated GH5,000 and presented two trailer trucks to help convey all items donated to the organization to the affected persons in Lower Volta.

Meanwhile, KFC Ghana will support the initiative by presenting 1000 packed meals to the victims on Saturday, October 21, 2023, as part of the donation spearheaded by Citi TV and Citi FM.