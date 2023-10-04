Former Minister for Tourism and Chief of Agomeda, Nene Nagai Kassa VIII, has described the late former Ningo-Prampram MP, E.T Mensah, as a grassroots man who bonded with the people in the different political portfolios he held.

During an interview on Face to Face on Citi TV, the former MP for Shai Osudoku constituency, dispelled rumours that E.T Mensah was a “bossy” person, explaining that his attitude was aligned with his work.

Paying a glowing tribute to the late Council of State member, Nene Nagai Kassa VIII, also described him as a hard-working politician whose organisational capacity was top-notch.

“ET Mensah was a very active person, very knowledgeable, he was a grassroots man. Even though he was a top man, his organisational capacity was something because he could organise a thousand people for you within just a few minutes. He knew how to deal with the grassroots, he knew how to talk to people. Later on, people thought he was somehow a bit bossy, but it came with the work. The boss is the boss, there’s no doubt about it. ET Mensah for me was a hardworking man and, a hardworking politician, he was a good friend. Many people didn’t understand him, they thought he held onto things too much. But he wanted to do things in a way that will please everybody, and sometimes you can’t please everybody, and that was one of his weaknesses, but he was a good man,” Mr Mike Gizo stated.

E.T Mensah died aged 77 in South Africa, on Sunday night after battling ill-health for some time.

Enoch Teye Mensah (born 17 May 1946) was a Minister for Education and a Member of Parliament in Ghana from January 1997 till January 2017.

He was popularly referred to as ET Mensah and was married with seven children.