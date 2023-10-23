Renowned Ghanaian-owned technology company, eTranzact, has generously donated GH¢10,000 to the #Relief4LowerVolta campaign, which is being championed by Citi FM and Citi TV to mobilize relief items for victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage.

Making the announcement on the Citi Breakfast Show on Citi FM, the Chief Executive Officer of eTranzact, John Appiah, indicated the donation is to help complement efforts to provide relief to victims of the disaster and assured he will be joining the next team that will visit the affected areas to donate relief items.

“Our prayers are with the victims of this catastrophe and that is why we are here to do our little bit because you are already doing a good job…and we are here not only with money, but we actually want to offer our technology to this campaign, and we can dedicate a short code for this as well to raise money in addition to the other platforms that you are using for free from our end, and we will charge nothing from our end.”

The Head of Communications at eTranzact also disclosed that the staff would also be available to volunteer their services.

“We are actually willing and want to volunteer because it is very sad to see people go through such a phase.”

The spillage and #Relief4LowerVolta campaign

The spillage of the Akosombo Dam has unleashed widespread flooding, causing distress and displacing numerous residents downstream from their homes.

Management of Citi FM/Citi TV began a campaign on Monday, October 16, 2023, dubbed #Relief4LowerVolta to collect relief items for the affected victims.

Corporate Ghana, organized bodies, and individuals touched by the relentless campaign have supported in cash and in-kind towards the campaign.

The management of Citi FM and Citi TV on Thursday, October 19, 2023, started donating relief items to people affected by the dam spillage.

The team donated essential items, including mattresses, mosquito nets, water, canned food, utensils, and toiletries, among others, to residents in the Torkpo community in the Shai Osudoku district.

The team on Saturday, October 21, 2023, visited parts of the Volta Region and other affected areas to make more donations following the kind support of listeners and viewers of Citi FM and Citi TV.