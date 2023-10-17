The family of the 35-year-old businesswoman who was killed by her house help at Sokoban in the Ashanti region has called on the Attorney General to offer advice on the case as a matter of urgency and ensure an expedited hearing of the matter.

This comes after the prosecutor handling the case disclosed in court that the police have so far concluded their investigations and are waiting for advice from the Attorney General before the committal process begins.

There was a heavy security presence at the Asokore Mampong District Court as the officers sought to prevent some members of the bereaved family from attacking the suspects, as they went on a rampage and attempted to attack the suspects during the previous court hearing.

The prime suspect, who is already serving 20 years in a theft case, and his alleged accomplice, James Anokye, were present in court.

Following the disclosure that the police are waiting for advice from the office of the Attorney General, the court thus adjourned the case to 31st October 2023.

Speaking to journalists after the court proceedings, the family of the deceased urged the Attorney General to ensure an expedited trial, especially as the prime suspect has confessed to committing the act.

“What we the family are expecting is justice. As I always say, justice delayed is justice denied. This guy has already confirmed that he has committed the crime so we don’t need any delayance. We want them to do it fast and do it faster. We are willing to follow this case everywhere and to every extent,” the family said.