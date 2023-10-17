A female teacher from Happy Royals International School in the Asokore Mampong Municipality of the Ashanti Region has been hospitalized after a school bus somersaulted.

The driver lost control, causing the bus to nearly fall into a drainage system at the Sawaba New Site.

The driver and the injured teacher were returning to the school after dropping off schoolchildren who had closed from school on Tuesday.

The section of the road where the incident happened is flood-prone and a bridge on the stretch has been broken down for years despite several appeals from motorists to get it fixed.

The proprietor of the school, John Walker, blamed the incident on the potholes that have developed on the road.

“Potholes have inundated the section of the road and gullies have formed on the edges of the stretch due to erosion,” Mr. Walker said.

In June 2021, a one-year-old boy died after he was carried away by floodwaters while traveling with his mother in a tricycle on a section of the road.

The section of road where the broken bridge is situated is a major stretch leading to the Asokore Mampong Municipal Assembly, which is frequented by staff of the Assembly including the Municipal Chief Executive.

Several schools are located in the area and schoolchildren, including school buses, use the stretch every day.

Residents and commuters say several accidents have happened on the stretch due to the condition of the roads.

They warned that the worst is yet to happen if authorities fail to fix the broken bridge and repair the road.