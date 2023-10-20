Students of Gbugbaliga R/C JHS and Adibo R/C JHS in the Yendi Municipality will now have the opportunity to receive information and communication technology (ICT) education within their schools, following a donation of a fully furnished ICT center to both schools.

Established for over 20 years now, the schools have operated without an ICT laboratory for years.

With the lack of ICT facilities, students were left with no choice but to study the theoretical aspects of ICT education without practical applications.

With funding from Children Believe and AG Care as the implementing partners, Gbugbaliga R/C JHS and Adibo R/C Primary can now boast of an ICT laboratory.

Amadu Tanim, a student prefect, who shared his thoughts with Citi News, expressed that the donation would provide them with a practical understanding of what they had learned in ICT. He emphasized the significance of this practical aspect in enhancing their academic performance.

“We used to study ICT only theoretically, and this presents an opportunity to grasp the practical aspects, ultimately leading to academic improvement.”

The headteacher expressed deep gratitude to Children Believe for this valuable addition, highlighting how the donation of the ICT facility, along with the KVPI facility, would significantly enhance teaching and learning at the school.

Regarding maintenance, the school, in collaboration with the community and the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA), has established a three-member committee to help maintain the facilities.

As part of their maintenance plan, the PTA has agreed to donate at least one tuber of yam, which would be sold to generate funds for internet data to operate the ICT center and address any maintenance needs that might arise.

The headteacher also appealed for additional furniture to accommodate the growing number of students who currently relied on benches due to the limited availability of desks for teaching and learning.

Children Believe’s Country Director, Esenam Kavi DeSouza, emphasized the significance of this investment and urged the beneficiary school and community to maintain the facilities for the benefit of future generations.

The Education Director for the Yendi Municipality appealed to other organizations to step forward and assist schools in the municipality in promoting ICT education in the area.

In all, a total of four schools benefited from the Children Believe funded program.

Gbugbaliga R/C JHS and Adibo R/C Primary received a 12-seater fully furnished ICT laboratory each, while Zugu R/C Primary and Kpachiyili R/C received a four-seater KVIP toilet each to promote ICT and sanitation, respectively.