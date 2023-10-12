The Ghana Embassy in Israel has discounted claims that some Ghanaians have been trapped in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

This follows allegations of some Ghanaians being trapped in the conflict.

The Embassy in a statement issued on Wednesday stated that “The attention of the Embassy has been drawn to a viral video of Ghanaians purportedly trapped in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.”

“The Embassy wishes to state categorically that the incident did not occur in Gaza nor in Israel.”

It therefore advised the public to disregard the circulating video clip and remain assured that the Ghanaian community in Israel is safe at this moment.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry has similarly urged the public to disregard the viral video, calling it a “misleading video.”

Meanwhile, the Government of Ghana (GoG) has condemned attacks on Israel by Hamas militants.

This follows ongoing events in Israel where Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip infiltrated into southern Israel to attack innocent Israeli civilians amid a barrage of rocket attacks from the Gaza Strip.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry in a statement said “Ghana unequivocally condemns the attacks and calls on the Hamas leadership to immediately cease the attacks and withdraw its militants from southern Israel.”

“While Ghana affirms its support for Israel’s right to exist and defend itself, it calls on the Israeli government to exercise restraint in its response to Hamas attacks.”

It took the opportunity to call on both sides of the Israel-Palestinian conflict to return to the negotiation table.