The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) is warning about the dire consequences of using classrooms as hosting centres for people during emergencies.

GNAT argues that the practice hinders teaching and learning whenever there is an emergency and classrooms are used as emergency hosting centres.

General Secretary of GNAT, Thomas Musah, told Umaru Sanda Amadu on Eyewitness News on Citi FM that the current use of classrooms in places affected by the spillage of the Akosombo and Kpong Dams is likely to push children back into child labour, as schools in those areas have closed down to make space to host stranded people.

“If you go to the developed world, there are places like community centres where in times of emergency, they carry the people there. But in Ghana, the classrooms become host centres in times of difficulty, and what that means is that teaching and learning will come to a standstill so long as this particular situation will not go. And if you look at that particular area, it is along the lake and all the rivers around that fishing goes on, and so we are pushing the children there into child labour. And once they go there, they will not come back.”

Mr. Musah further warned about the consequences of the delay of sending relief items to ease the plight of the people and charged Ghanaians to rally resources together to ensure the affected people get the needed support.

“If care is not taken, and we take things for granted and things get out of hand at the place, there may be issues that we may not be able to contain because people may start demonstrating in ways that we may not like, and we don’t even know when it will end. And some of the children may even go back into child labour. We have long-term and short-term consequences, and the best way to go is for us all to find a solution to bring the people out of this situation.”

“We need to give it all the attention that it deserves to get them out of the situation that they find themselves in because some are bitter, and they are complaining and lamenting. And so let us all go to the aid of the people and see how best we can bring them out of the situation.”