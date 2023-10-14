The spillage of the Akosombo Dam is causing widespread flooding and damage, with houses submerged and roads cut off in parts of the Volta and Eastern regions.

The National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) has said that over 1,000 people have been displaced by the floods.

The spillage of the dam has also caused significant damage to infrastructure in the affected areas.

NADMO has said that it is working to provide relief to those affected by the floods.

Former President and NDC 2024 flagbearer, John Mahama, has called on the Volta River Authority (VRA) to hasten efforts to support residents in communities along the Volta River affected by the spillage from the Akosombo Dam.

Flooding due to the spillage has forced many communities in the North, South, and Central Tongu districts of the Volta Region to evacuate, leaving them with no choice but to try and save what’s left of their belongings.

The situation is dire, with the Comboni Hospital staff having to evacuate their quarters and seek shelter under a pavilion.

Patients have also been discharged, with only ten in critical condition remaining. If the water levels do not recede soon, they, too, may have to be discharged.

A 13-member inter-ministerial committee has been established to coordinate the government’s response to victims affected by the Akosombo dam spillage.

Chaired by the Chief of staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, the other members of the committee include the Minister of National Security, Albert Kan-Dapaah; Minister for the Interior, Ambrose Dery; Defence Minister, Dominic Nitiwul; Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh; Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta and the Minister of Local Government, Daniel Kwaku Botwe.