In a heart-warming display of generosity, Interplast, a leading plastic manufacturing company, has stepped forward to contribute significantly to Citi FM/Citi TV’s relief campaign for victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage.

The company announced a substantial donation of GH¢50,000 on the Citi Breakfast Show on Monday, demonstrating its commitment to aiding those affected by the spillage in various communities in the Volta Region and parts of the Eastern and Greater Accra regions.

Alongside the GH¢50,000 donation from the company’s management, Interplast’s dedicated employees also donated an additional GH¢4,000 worth of essential items, including sachet water, tissue, and toilet paper. They also donated 150 wooden pallets.

These items may seem simple, but they are essential for daily life and can make a significant impact on those facing adversity.

The Public Relations Officer for Interplast, Elizabeth Owusu Gyebi, disclosed that a number of the company’s staff come from that part of the country, which has affected them mentally, and they have therefore decided not to sit aloof without extending a helping hand.

“We heard about Citi trying to mobilize funds to support people in the Volta Region, especially those who had been affected by the Akosombo Dam spillage, and we have quite a number of staff coming from that part of the country, and it affected them mentally, so we decided not to sit and watch people go through all those situations, so we came here to do two separate presentations. And so, on behalf of our MD, Hayssam Fakhry, Interplast presents GH¢50,000.”

The chairman of the senior staff association of Interplast also announced the second leg of the donation and the intent for it.

“After seeing all these, we decided to mobilize the entire workforce to also do their part, so we went into our welfare funds and mobilized more than GH¢4,000, and we are bringing 500 bags of sachet water and we are bringing 450 packs of toilet rolls, and 60 packs of hand tissues.”

This act of corporate and individual kindness emphasizes the importance of community and unity during challenging times.

Citi FM/Citi TV’s relief campaign launched last week has attracted remarkable donations from various companies and organizations.

With the generous contribution of GH¢50,000 and the thoughtful donation of essential supplies, Interplast sets a shining example for other businesses and individuals who are yet to donate to Citi TV/Citi FM’s efforts to support flood-stricken residents.