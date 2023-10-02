The Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga, has vowed to report the Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr Ernest Addison and his deputies to the Office of the Special Prosecutor over the contracts awarded for the construction of a new head office for the central bank.

The lawmaker in a letter dated October 2, 2023 and addressed to the Governor warned that he would take such action because the leadership of the apex bank have not been forthcoming on details of the contracts awarded.

“I write to inform you that I will refer you and your deputies to the Office of the Special Prosecutor for investigation and possible prosecution. This is in relation to the matter of the award of a contract for the construction of a new head office building for the Bank of Ghana. I suspect that your team, in collusion with the contractors, overpriced the project with a possible view to obtaining personal gain. I reject your use of “national security considerations” as a reason to refuse to answer my questions properly. My decision to report you is in view of your refusal to provide a proper response to my request for information pursuant to the Right to Information Request,” Mahama said in the letter.

He warned that he will pursue the BoG Governor until he comes clean on the contract awards to Messrs. Goldkey Properties Limited.

“Let me assure you that we will pursue you until you come clean on how a project which you yourself had originally priced at USD100,857,924.48 for 73,000sq.m got awarded to Messrs. Goldkey Properties Limited, in the same year, at USD121,807,8517.94 and how a variation in scope of works of about 36.9% increase has led to a project cost escalation of 84% increase which has resulted in the 107,737sq.m now costing USD 222,799,760.55. This is a project priced in United States Dollars. This we do for the love of country and in pursuit of A Better Ghana,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the Minority in Parliament will on Tuesday, October 3, stage a demonstration against the Governor for allegedly mismanaging the central bank which has led to the loss of GH¢60 billion.

