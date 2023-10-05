ASA Savings and Loans has donated some infrastructural material to support Mamobi General Hospital.

Items presented were a large customer service front desk, a customer service chair, 8 pieces of pulse oximeter, 7pieces of flow meter, a wheelchair, and a 1 (240liters) waste bin to help improve sanitation conditions at the facility.

The team from ASA was led by the Accra Newtown Manager, Mr. Pope Neequaye who commended the hospital staff for the zeal they attach to performing their duties.

The Branch Manageress, Mrs Mary Amanor Tetteh said the community should expect more from the company.

CSR

Mr Richard Nartey, the CSR Manager explained that the initiative formed part of ASA’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to people in the communities that it operated in.

He encouraged the staff to put the materials presented to good use in order to improve healthcare delivery at the facility. He reiterated that ASA Savings and Loans is focused on empowering especially women in their business activities to eradicate poverty.

He emphasized the company’s commitment to improving education and healthcare delivery across the country.

The leadership of the hospital commended ASA for the kind gesture, describing it as timely.

The head of pharmacy at the facility, Mr Tabariyeng Naa Justice, seized the opportunity to appeal to other benevolent individuals and organizations to come to their aid.