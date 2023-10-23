The leadership of the aggrieved customers of Menzgold Ghana will today, Monday, October 23, meet the Ghana Police Service to discuss the release of GH¢5 million by the company’s CEO, Nana Appiah Mensah, for onward disbursement.

Menzgold, in a statement announcing the release of the funds, which will be supervised by the police, indicated that payment would be limited to clients who have followed the stipulated procedures during the settlement process.

However, the convenor for the aggrieved customers, Frederick Forson, said the meeting with the police would provide clarity on the next line of action.

“He deposited GH¢5 million at the CID headquarters and per our checks, that money has been sent to the Bank of Ghana,” Forson said, adding, “We are yet to be briefed on the note accompanying the money and as of now, we don’t know what he actually wants the money to be used for.”

“The case is in the High Court now and I am sure the police if any action is taken at all, have to come from the Attorney General, but until we meet with the police, I will not know what he wants the money to be used for,” he added.

The aggrieved customers have been clamouring for the release of their funds after Menzgold suspended operations in 2018. The company has since been accused of running a Ponzi scheme.

Nana Appiah Mensah, who is also known as NAM1, is currently on trial for fraud.