The National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) has donated relief items valued at over GH¢40,000 to victims of the recent floods in the Savannah Region.

The donation was made on Monday, October 23, 2023, at the forecourt of the Central Gonja District Assembly.

The relief items included 200 blankets, 20 bales of used clothing, 300 student mattresses, 20 bales of polymaths, 300 bags of 25kg rice, 50 cartons of cooking oil, 1,000 plastic buckets, and 100 cartons of mosquito coils.

Other items donated were 100 cartons of soap, 50 cartons of sugar cubes, 5,000 plastic cups, 400 mosquito nets, 1,000 plastic basins, and 5,000 plastic plates.

Presenting the items, the Director General of NADMO, Mr. Eric Nana Agyeman Prempeh, said the donation was the government’s token of support for residents affected by the floods in the region.

“Today, I’m here because the government has sent me to come to the Savannah Region to present these relief items because we are all aware that a lot of people have been affected by flood disasters.”

Mr. Prempeh emphasized that the items presented were for all victims in the region, adding that the government is with them.

“These items are for the whole region, so whoever has been affected by the floods must be given something to bring some form of relief. The assurance is that the government is with them,” he said.

The Municipal Chief Executive for West Gonja, Karim Musah Kusubari, who received the items on behalf of the regional minister for onward presentation to the regional NADMO director, thanked the organization for the response.

Mr. Kusubari added that the items would go a long way in mitigating the plight of the victims in the interim.

The donation comes a month after appeals by the displaced victims and stakeholders from the affected areas.

The affected areas include Busunu in the West Gonja Municipality, Mankango in the East Gonja Municipality, and Buipe in the Central Gonja District, which is the hardest hit.

Over 6,000 people are estimated to have been affected by the disaster, with children being the most vulnerable. Some of the displaced are staying in classrooms with challenges of water, sanitation, food, and hygiene.

The flood was caused by the Black Volta overflowing its banks, coupled with torrential rains.