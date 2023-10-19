The National House of Chiefs is calling on relevant authorities to quickly implement intervention measures to help the thousands of residents in the Volta Region who have been severely impacted by the recent flooding triggered by the Akosombo dam spillage.

During a National House of Chiefs Meeting held in Kumasi, Vice President Naa Puowelle Karbo III emphasized the need for quick action.

He urged authorities to resettle people affected by the flooding.

“Several citizens of Ghana are being displaced by the release of water from the Akosombo dam and the torrential rains that occurred. We want to say, on behalf of Nananom, the National House of Chiefs, that we commiserate with our many citizens who have been affected. We urge all agencies responsible for ensuring proper resettlement and bringing relief to these citizens and take action to ease their suffering.”

“We, therefore, commiserate with all our citizens affected in the Volta Region, Greater Accra, the Oti Region, and other parts of the country. We pray all the agencies will take the necessary actions and bring relief,” he appealed.