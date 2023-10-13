The Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Emmanuel Nii Ashie Moore has condemned acts of hooliganism that ensued at the party’s regional office in South La.

Thugs stormed the party’s regional office during the vetting of parliamentary candidate aspirants for the Odododiodio constituency on Friday, October 13, and vandalised properties and assaulted a journalist of Citi FM/Citi TV in the process.

Mr. Ashie Moore in an interview on Eyewitness News on Citi FM apologised to the general public and the people who suffered from the actions of the thugs and pledged the commitment of the NDC to ensure they are identified and punished appropriately.

“On behalf of the Greater Accra Regional NDC, we sincerely apologise for what happened and also to Akosua Otchere for what happened to her.

“We want to assure the country and the entire NDC that we will do everything we can to identify those that vandalised the properties and attacked people during the vetting and bring them to book.”

“I extend my sincere apologies to Akosua Otchere and assure that I will cover all the medical expenses incurred,” Mr. Ashie Moore wrote in an earlier statement.

Below is the Greater Accra NDC’s condemnation of the attacks.