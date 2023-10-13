The Presidential Elections Committee of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) says the November 4th Presidential Primaries will be conducted in the party’s constituencies across the country.

Chairman of the Committee, Professor Michael Oquaye, says every constituency will have a polling centre for the elections.

Over 200,000 NPP delegates will cast their ballots on November 4th to elect a Presidential Candidate for the 2024 election.

Professor Michael Oquaye assured the elections will be free and fair.

“The Electoral Commission will also be fully in charge of the process, in fact, it’s going to be like any other national election. Every constituency, there will be a centre in it and for that matter, the EC will go about the process of conducting the elections. What this means in effect is that no authority, no person, whether by way of a party person will be part of the process of conducting the elections,” Professor Michael Oquaye said.

The Presidential Elections Committee of the party on September 22, released the guidelines for the November 4 primaries that will take place at all the 276 constituencies across the country and the Party Headquarters, Asylum Down, Accra.

In a statement issued in Accra, the committee said the guidelines outlined the procedures and rules for the primaries that would elect a presidential candidate for the 2024 general election.

Four persons vying for the presidential slot include the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, MP for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong, former MP for Mampong Francis Addai-Nimoh, and former Agric Minister, Dr Owusu Akoto Afriyie.