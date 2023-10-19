In a heartwarming demonstration of empathy and community solidarity, Persol Systems Ghana Limited, a reputable IT firm has stepped up to assist those affected by the recent flooding caused by the Akosombo Dam spillage.

The company donated GH¢20,000 to support Citi TV/Citi FM’s #Relief4LowerVolta campaign, which is dedicated to collecting relief items for individuals and families displaced by the devastating flood.

The spillage of the Akosombo Dam led to widespread flooding, forcing many residents to leave their homes and creating an urgent need for assistance.

Persol Systems has responded to this calamity with compassion, offering immediate relief to those who are grappling with the consequences of the disaster.

The GH¢20,000 donation reflects Persol’s unwavering commitment to standing by the side of those facing hardship.

It showcases the company’s dedication to its broader community and the importance of joining hands to address pressing needs.

Presenting the GH¢20,000 cheque on Thursday, the Business Development Manager at Persol Systems Ghana Limited, Kizito Owusu Agyemang said “we are here today because we are also concerned about what is happening down at the Volta Basin. So we are here to support Citi FM in reaching out to the victims.”

Having been in business since 1995, Persol Systems Ghana Limited is an IT company premised on seven tenets including speed, accountability, innovation, customer sensitivity, leadership, return on time invested, shared vision, and mindset.

Meanwhile, the ongoing campaign, led by Citi FM and Citi TV and using the hashtag #Relief4LowerVolta on social media, is designed to galvanize substantial support from organizations, businesses, individuals, and the international community to extend aid to the flood victims in the Lower Volta region.