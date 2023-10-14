Access to water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) facilities remains a luxury in many basic schools in Ghana.

Ejisu Experimental School and Assienimpong MA basic schools for example that were facing challenges concerning access to water can now heave a sigh of relief.

This comes after SOS Children Villages constructed water facilities for these two schools to relieve them of the challenges they have been going through.

Aside from the benefits that the two schools will derive from it, some estimated eleven thousand community members in the respective areas will have their water challenge issues addressed by using the water facilities constructed.

According to the project coordinator for SOS Children Villages, Joseph Kudjo Yane, the SOS Children’s Family Strengthening Project has directly impacted thousands of pupils’ lives as they have been contributing to ensuring the provision of quality education.

“The Family Strengthening Project has directly supported 6,352 pupils and 266 teachers in 15 schools in Ejisu and Juaben Municipalities since 2019. The project has carried out many interventions in the schools, such as the provision of teaching and learning materials, construction of toilet facilities, construction of borehole facilities, construction, and renovation of classrooms, fixing of marker boarders in classrooms, etc. To improve quality education in our schools, the FS project continues to provide capacity building for teachers, students, PAs and SMCs in child-friendly pedagogy. management of the schools among others.”

“The two water projects are targeted to benefit over 11,000 people in both Ejisu and Assienimpong communities. I believe that this will go a long way to improve the WASH situations in our schools.”

The project director for SOS Children Villages, Bernard Amoako stressed that their intervention is aimed at promoting quality education within Ejisu.

“The Family Strengthening project is currently building and strengthening community child protection structures and continues to support community public schools through capacity building of teachers, construction of WASH facilities, provision of teaching and learning materials, and other essential facilities, to improve teaching and learning in these schools.”

“Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) in schools is a key factor that affects overall student health and education. Provision of WASH services in schools has a direct impact, not only on children’s health but also on their school attendance and educational performance,” he stated.