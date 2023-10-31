A security guard at a Total fuel station in Suhum in the Eastern region has been shot dead by armed robbers.

The tragic incident happened on Monday, October 30.

The five robbers, who were on foot, attacked the fuel station at around 6:43 p.m. while it was raining. They entered the mart and confronted the security guard, Kwasi Agbeti, who was popularly known as Killer.

The robbers began hitting Agbeti with sticks, and when he tried to seek shelter away from the mart, they shot him at close range.

The robbers also shot the supervisor of the fuel station in his office and took away an undisclosed amount of money. They also attacked a tanker driver who had just arrived to offload fuel, taking his mobile phone and GH¢1000.

Agbeti was rushed to the hospital in a customer’s vehicle, but he died on arrival. The supervisor is currently receiving treatment at the Eastern Regional Hospital.

This is the third robbery incident in the Suhum area in two weeks. Police and National Investigation Bureau personnel have been at the scene to begin investigations into the crime.

In an interview with Citi News, Dansoa Margaret, Agbeti’s sister, called on the Inspector General of Police to ensure that justice is served to her family.