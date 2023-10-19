In a powerful display of unwavering support and compassion, T-Tekpor Energy Ltd, a prominent indigenous Ghanaian Oil Marketing Company, has stepped forward by generously donating 120,000 Ghana Cedis.

This substantial contribution marks a significant turning point in the ongoing campaign organised by Citi FM and Citi TV, aimed at raising funds and essential relief items to provide immediate assistance to those severely affected by the recent flood in Akosombo Dam Village.

T-Tekpor Energy: A Force for Support

T-Tekpor Energy Ltd, renowned for its unwavering commitment to delivering high-value, dedicated, and professional services to the Oil & Gas and Marine Industries, has emerged as a driving force behind the relief efforts for the flood victims in Akosombo Dam Village.

The company’s journey in the energy sector commenced with upstream Marine Services and has since expanded to encompass downstream Marine Services, serving the specific needs of the Oil and gas sector. With a fleet of tanker vessels, they provide a wide range of products and services to a diverse clientele worldwide, spanning both private and public sectors.

T-Tekpor Energy’s dedication to community welfare is exemplified through its multifaceted involvement in the energy industry. Their licensing to procure, store, distribute, and sell petroleum products in Ghana, alongside an ultra-modern oil storage facility, underscores their commitment to delivering top-tier services to their valued clients.

Exemplary Corporate Responsibility

T-Tekpor Energy Ltd’s significant donation epitomises the zenith of corporate responsibility and its profound commitment to the communities it serves. In the wake of the recent calamity caused by the Akosombo Dam spillage, T-Tekpor Energy has emerged as a driving force of support and a beacon of hope for the distressed residents of Akosombo Dam Village.

The 120,000 Ghana Cedis donation is poised to provide urgently needed relief to those who have been displaced and adversely affected by the flooding. Samuel Attah-Mensah, Chief Executive Officer of Citi FM and Citi TV, while receiving the donation on the Citi Breakfast Show, assured listeners that the funds will be utilised judiciously to ensure that T-Tekpor Energy Ltd takes pride in their association with the Citi FM and Citi TV relief campaign.

Assisting Akosombo Dam Spillage victims

The ongoing campaign, led by Citi FM and Citi TV and using the hashtag #Relief4LowerVolta on social media, is designed to galvanise substantial support from organisations, businesses, individuals, and the international community to extend aid to the flood victims in the Lower Volta region. T-Tekpor Energy’s substantial contribution propels this noble cause to even greater heights.

Capt. Theodore Tekpor, Founder and Chief Executive of the company, was deeply moved by distressing accounts, images, and videos shared by various photojournalists and reporters, motivating his decision to make this significant contribution.

As Charles Wattenburg, the Operations Manager of T-Tekpor Energy Ltd, explains during the donation the company’s donation is in alignment with their foundational principles of responsible operations, execution with excellence, innovative technology application, and seizing new opportunities for profitable growth.

Inspiring unity in the face of adversity

T-Tekpor Energy Ltd’s resolute commitment to supporting the victims of the Akosombo Dam Village flood serves as a compelling source of inspiration for all. It underscores the indomitable spirit of Ghana, highlighting the potent impact of unity during times of adversity.

As the relief initiatives continue, additional support from individuals and organisations, including T-Tekpor Energy Ltd, bolsters the determination to make a profound difference in the lives of those affected.

With further spillage expected from the Akosombo Dam in the coming days, the collective efforts of organisations, businesses, and individuals are pivotal in providing assistance to the downstream communities that may face additional challenges.

T-Tekpor Energy Ltd’s contribution sets a shining example of corporate responsibility, emphasising that, together, we have the capacity to make a monumental impact in times of crisis.