In a dedicated effort to acknowledge exceptional achievers in The Literacy Challenge 2023, Citi TV and Citi FM have awarded Armstrong Dzikunu, a pupil from Jireh International School in Ashaiman, a prestigious excellence medal.

On October 7, at the grand finale hosted at the Crystal Palm Hotel Annex in Tesano, the top 10 participants will compete in a classic quiz competition for the coveted grand prize of GHS10,000.

During an interview with Citi News, Armstrong Dzikunu, the recipient, expressed profound gratitude for this generous recognition.

The Headmaster of the Senior Campus at Jireh International School expressed confidence that his student would clinch the ultimate prize.

The Literacy Challenge 2023 is made possible through the generous support of Citi TV and 97.3 Citi FM, and is proudly sponsored by the Ghana National Gas Company, Webie Crunchy Biscuits by M4 Foods, SIC Insurance PLC, Prospectus Ghana Ltd., Dext Technology, Alife Soap, and Fortune Rice.