The U.S. Ambassador to Ghana, Virginia Palmer, has joined Ghana’s Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Dr. Freda Prempeh, to launch the U.S. Global Water Strategy High Priority Country Plan for Ghana.

This plan will invest approximately $100 million in Ghana’s water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) sector over the next five years.

This initiative by USAID is in addition to the $89 million that has already been invested since 2009.

Poor WASH services have had a negative effect on health, education, and economic development in Ghana, and there are significant regional disparities in access to WASH services.

Access to clean water varies from 98% in the Greater Accra Region to 55% in the North East Region. While the national average for open defecation in rural areas is slightly over 30%, the five regions of northern Ghana have an open defecation rate above 50%.

Speaking to the media, Ambassador Palmer reaffirmed the U.S. government’s support for Ghana’s WASH sector, saying, “The United States government looks forward to continuing our partnership to ensure that everyone in Ghana has access to clean water, sanitation, and hygiene to improve health and promote economic development. Together, we will ensure clean water and sanitation for all.”