The United States (US) Ambassador to Ghana, Virginia Palmer, has revealed that the US Agency for International Development (USAID) will donate more than GH₵1.1 million to aid the government’s relief efforts for those affected by the Akosombo Dam spillage.

The US Ambassador made this announcement while speaking to the media at the launch of the US Global Water Strategy High Priority Country Plan in Accra on Friday.

“I am very pleased to announce that we will be providing just over GH1.1 million to support the government’s relief efforts for those affected,” she stated.

Meanwhile, the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, representing the Ministry of Finance, has donated GH₵2 million to support persons affected by the Akosombo dam spillage.

The donation was made at the North Tongu District Assembly in Mepe, Volta Region, after Mr Ofori-Atta led a delegation to visit the affected areas on Friday.

Staff of the Finance Ministry also donated an amount of GH¢50,000 towards the same cause.

Mr Ofori-Atta noted, “Let us be encouraged. The Ministry of Finance, as a family concerned about what has happened to our brothers and sisters, working in collaboration with the VRA, has brought a total of GHS2 million to be able to support the relief that is going on and to acknowledge the spontaneous response of Ghanaians.”

He further indicated “Clearly we are also prepared in terms of safe havens that had been put in place. So we are looking forward to supporting immediately as people have done and also looking long term to make sure that alternatives are provided.”

“The issue of returning to homes is not a simple decision because of the issues of health. And so we need to put something into place to have access to capital to ensure that people can construct much faster than otherwise.”