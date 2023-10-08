A bus carrying young athletes from the 47th Second Cycle Schools and Colleges Inter-Zonal Sports Festivals in Sogakope has unfortunately caught fire in Akatsi.

The students and coaches were representing the Lower Mid-South Zone.

The bus, which is owned by Akatsi Senior High Technical School, was completely consumed by the fire.

All belongings of the students and coaches were burned beyond recognition. However, there were no reported injuries or deaths.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.