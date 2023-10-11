The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has shut down the Sogakope Bulk Supply Point in the Volta Region.

The ECG in a release issued on Wednesday said it was shut for safety reasons due to flooding of the Sogakope Bulk Supply Point as a result of the Akosombo Dam spillage.

“Due to flooding of the Sogakope Bulk Supply Point as a result of the Akosombo Dam spillage, the Sogakope Bulk Supply Point has been shut down for safety reasons.”

Affected areas include Sogakope, Akatsi, Adidome, Anloga, Abor, Keta and surrounding areas.

It indicated that engineers from both Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) and ECG were on standby to restore power supply to affected areas as soon as the water receded.

“The inconvenience caused by this shutdown is deeply regretted,” it added.