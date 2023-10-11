Citi FM and Citi TV have awarded Armstrong Nelson Dzikunu, a student from Jireh International School in Ashaiman, with the ultimate cash prize of GH¢10,000 for winning the Literacy Challenge 2023.

In addition to the cash prize, Mr. Dzikunu received a trophy, a six-month supply of Webie Crunchy Biscuit, and the esteemed title of The Literacy Challenge champion for 2023.

In an interview with Citi News, Armstrong Dzikunu expressed his gratitude for the recognition.

“I am very excited because I never thought my family would receive such an amount of money through me, and I am very grateful to Citi TV and Citi FM.”

The triumphant young Master Dzikunu replaced Samuel Kwaku Gyamfi Gariba of the D and D Academy in Kumasi as the reigning champion of the prestigious contest for Junior High School students.

He fought off competition from nine other contestants for the top spot.