Iñaki Williams scored his first goal for the Black Stars, a 96th-minute winner against Madagascar, as Ghana began the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers with three points at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

Ghana controlled possession early in the game but failed to create any clear-cut chances.

The Malagasy, who were relegated to playing in phases, looked the sharper of the two sides and had the better chances in the first half but failed to convert them.

Chris Hughton wasted no time in introducing Dennis Odoi and Majeed Ashimeru in the second half, which injected life into Ghana’s play after the break.

Ghana created a flurry of chances but failed to hit the back of the net with the Malagasy keeper, Melvin Adrien pulling off some amazing saves.

The Malagasy also carved out opportunities of their own, hitting the post with a header.

Ghana, however, found the goal in the dying moments of the game.

A Gideon Mensah cross found the head of Iñaki Williams, and the Athletic Bilbao man powered home his first goal in national team colours.

The Black Stars now sit in second place in group I of the World Cup Qualifiers with a goal difference of +1.

Comoros top of the group after a 4-2 win over the Central African Republic in their opening group game.