Three cement manufacturing companies in the Ashanti region, which were shut down by the Ghana Standards Authority for using inferior materials in their production, have signed an undertaking to commence the process of recertification.

According to the Director-General of the Ghana Standards Authority, Dr. Alex Dodoo, Xin An Safe Cement Ghana Ltd, Kumasi Cement Ghana Ltd, and Uniceme Cement Ghana Ltd were shut down because they failed to adhere to repeated warnings.

However, Dr. Dodoo has indicated that this undertaking, signed by these companies, does not guarantee the affected companies permission to manufacture and sell their products. Instead, it serves as a prerequisite as the three companies seek validation from the regulator to commence their operations.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of an emergency meeting between the Authority and the Chamber of Cement Manufacturers Ghana here in Accra, Dr. Dodoo emphasized the Ghana Standards Authority’s commitment to protecting consumers.

“Following the Daily Graphic publication, understandably, a lot of Ghanaians were worried. What turned out was that the laws laid down were being flouted by the three companies in question. As a national agency established to protect consumers and facilitate trade, there was and is the need for clarity in our enforcement, and it is done in a way that is devoid of any other consideration apart from ensuring that Ghanaians are protected and products are good.”