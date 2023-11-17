The Africa Energy Technology Conference (AETC) is scheduled to take place from March 12th to 15th, 2024.

Organized by the Africa Energy Technology Centre in partnership with the Ministry of Energy, the conference aims to bring together industry leaders, policymakers, researchers, and innovators from across Africa to explore the theme “Africa at the Forefront of Energy Technology and Policy Integration in a Just Energy Transition.”

The AETC conference seeks to foster collaboration, knowledge sharing, and innovation in the field of energy technology within the African continent.

It will serve as a platform for stakeholders to engage in insightful discussions, exchange ideas, and explore sustainable solutions to the challenges faced by the energy sector in Africa.

The conference will feature a rich program comprising keynote speeches, panel discussions, interactive workshops, and technology showcases.

Renowned experts and thought leaders will address a wide range of topics, including renewable energy, clean technologies, energy access, policy frameworks, investment opportunities, and the role of innovation in driving Africa’s energy transition.

“We are thrilled to host the AETC Africa Energy Technology Conference in collaboration with the Ministry of Energy, Ghana,” said Emelia Akumah, Founder and President of AETC.

“This conference will provide a unique platform for stakeholders to come together, share knowledge, and explore innovative solutions that can propel Africa to the forefront of energy technology and policy integration. We aim to facilitate a just energy transition that prioritizes sustainability, inclusivity, and economic growth for the African continent,” she added