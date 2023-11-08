The Chief Executive of the Akrofuom District, Dr. Maurice Jonas Woode, has honored the outgoing District Director of Education, George Sarfo Kantanka, for his exceptional leadership and contributions to the development of education in the district.

The DCE presented a piece of cloth and a citation to Mr. Kantanka in a brief ceremony at Akrofuom. The event was witnessed by members of the District Education Oversight Committee, teachers, and students of the Akrofuom R/C school.

Commenting on the legacy of the outgoing District Director of Education, Dr. Woode said George Sarfo Kantanka has played a key role in positioning the district as a significant force in the region.

He mentioned that the Education Director had forged a strong bond with teachers in the district, an attribute that brought out the best in them.

“In thepast, the district faced a shortage of teachers, but when Mr. Kantanka arrived, he actively participated in the placement of teachers here who previously refused to be posted. Just at the beginning of this term, over 50 teachers have been posted to the Akrofuom district.”

The DCE added that, during his term of office, the Director of Education initiated the establishment of Technical and Vocational centers at Amponyase, a collaborative effort between the Assembly and the Church of Pentecost.

Furthermore, thanks to Mr. Kantanka’s initiative, another Technical and Vocational centre will soon be set up at Adamso, in collaboration with the Methodist church, and another one at Yaadome with Birmingham will start soon.

Dr. Woode commended him for the legacies he has left behind and stressed that the incoming District Director of Education will have big shoes to fill, emphasizing that the Assembly will continue to offer their support to the incoming director.

Dr. Woode spoke about the importance of education as a cornerstone of his vision to improve the living conditions of the people in the district.

He said, “Education is the foundation of development, and countries like Japan and Singapore have heavily invested in education. This motivates the Assembly to pay particular attention to improving education in the district.”

The Akrofuom district remains committed to promoting ICT education, led by the District Chief Executive, Dr. Woode, who has spearheaded the distribution of desktops, laptops, and computer accessories to schools in the district.

Through German-based Labdoo, the DCE has previously distributed 32 desktops and laptops to some schools in the district, including Obuasi Senior High Technical School, his alma mater. Hon. Dr. Woode has once again donated 9 desktops and 2 laptops to the District ICT center at the Akrofuom R/C JHS, adding to the pool of computers in the centre.

He stated that this demonstrates the Assembly’s unwavering support for making ICT an important subject in the district.

“We are focused on making the teaching and learning of ICT easier for teachers and students in the district.”

The outgoing District Director of Education, Kantanka, credited the Assembly, led by the District Chief Executive, members of the District Education Oversight Committee, traditional leaders, and Assembly members, for the achievements he accomplished during his short tenure.

He expressed optimism that, with the efforts of all stakeholders, the future of education in the district remains bright and urged authorities to continue working diligently and committing to supporting education in the district.

He also commended the DCE for his efforts in improving the study of ICT in the district, particularly in light of the government’s introduction of SMART classroom learning technology, which requires computers to enhance the program.

“The DCE, through his innovation, has been distributing computers in the district, and the Roman Catholic school in Akrofuom has been designated as an ICT centre in the district. We hope to receive more computers to assist in ICT education.”