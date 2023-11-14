Eight candidates have been cleared to contest the parliamentary primaries by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in three orphan constituencies in the Ashanti Region.

A total of nine candidates were expected for the vetting, but eight of them showed up, except a candidate from the Sekyere Afram Plains Constituency, Joseph Owusu.

The NPP currently has sitting Members of Parliament in 43 out of the 47 constituencies.

Asawase, Ejura/Sekyedumase, Sekyere Afram Plains, and New Edubiase Constituencies are held by the opposition National Democratic Congress.

The NPP lost the New Edubiase seat to the NDC in the 2020 parliamentary elections after it targeted to win all 47 constituencies.

Three candidates each are contesting in the three orphan constituencies and are all hopeful of winning in the parliamentary elections.

The former Member of Parliament, George Oduro, is going unopposed in the New Edubiase constituency.

Meanwhile, the Fomena Constituency remains a stumbling block for the NPP ahead of the primaries.

Some party members in the area are already kicking against moves to allow the Independent Candidate, the second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Andrew Asiamah Amoako, to be its candidate.

The party says it is yet to take a final decision on the Fomena Constituency.