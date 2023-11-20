The Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG) has opposed a proposal by John Mahama, the flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), to abolish the licensure exams for teacher trainees.

During his ‘Building Ghana Tour ‘ in the Bono Region, Mr. Mahama pledged to cancel the licensure exams, contending that subjecting teacher trainees to an additional assessment for qualification is unnecessary.

Contrary to Mahama’s stance, CETAG maintains that the licensure exams play a crucial role and should not be done away with.

The association underscores the significance of these exams in ensuring the competence and quality of future teaching professionals.

Prince Obeng Himah, the President of CETAG, in an interview with Citi News, emphasized the distinct nature of teacher training compared to other professions, highlighting the profound impact that educators can have on entire generations, either positively or negatively.

“In my opinion, it is something that is good and it shouldn’t be cancelled. That is CETAG we have stated that we should implement what we agreed two years ago when we had a conference that the students wanting to enter the teaching profession should be subjected to entrance exams.”