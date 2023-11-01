Management of Citi FM and Citi TV, through the benevolence of listeners and viewers, has made another donation to the residents of Ada, Anyako, and Galosota.

Citi FM/Citi TV institute the #Relief4LowerVolta campaign following the flooding of settlements after the Akosombo Dam spillage to provide relief items to the affected people.

Trucks loaded with staples and other essential items were sent to the Ada community, where a sod cut was done for the construction of a temporary resettlement centre for the displaced residents.

The team also visited Anyako and Galosota to donate relief items.

Citi FM and Citi TV, courtesy of their listeners and viewers, have already extended helping hands to the victims of the Akosombo dam disaster twice in October 2023, putting smiles on the faces of thousands of residents of the affected communities.

The gesture included the donation of assorted relief items, such as mattresses, cooking utensils, blankets, bags of rice, beans, maize, sachet water, and mosquito nets, among others, as part of the #Relief4LowerVolta campaign.

Inhabitants of Mafi Aklamador and New Bakpa, both in the Central Tongu district; Agave Asidowhui community, Agbeve, and Sokpoe in the South Tongu district, all in the Volta Region; and some island communities in the Ada East district – Kewuse and Mutkunya – all benefited from the gesture.

Apart from the relief items, the residents also benefited from free health screening and medications.

So far, the management of Citi FM and Citi TV is putting up resettlement centres at Torkpo in the Shai Osuduku District and Ada.