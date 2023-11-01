The Ministry of Finance has dispelled claims of a new tax policy where shippers are required to obtain an Electronic Cargo Transit number.

There were reports derived from a letter which purportedly suggested that all shipments to Ghana, including transit shipments are required to obtain an Electronic Cargo Transit number (ECTN/SPN) and submit same to Antaser Afrique BVBA for verification.

The Ministry of Finance in a statement dated October 31, denied the content of the letter and said, “The letter alleged that as from 15th September 2023, all shipment to Ghana, including transit shipment are required to obtain an Electronic Cargo Transit number (ECTN/SPN) and submit same to Antaser Afrique BVBA for verification.”

“The Ministry wishes to inform all shippers and stakeholders that the letter and its content are fake and should be ignored.”

The Ministry expressed appreciation to shipping agents and stakeholders who prompted them on the purported letter, assuring them to inform the public of any government’s intended new tax policy.

“We thank all stakeholders who alerted us and made enquiries and wish to assure them that, as is done with all policies, extensive consultation will be done with relevant stakeholders whenever government wishes to introduce a new policy or tax.”

